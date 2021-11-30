BeiGene prices public offering of shares in STAR Market of Shanghai Stock Exchange
Nov. 30, 2021 10:03 AM ETBeiGene, Ltd. (BGNE)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) has priced its previously announced initial public offering of shares on the Science and Technology Innovation Board (STAR Market) of the Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) at RMB192.60 per ordinary share.
- It indicates HK$234.89 per ordinary share and $391.68 per American Depositary Share (ADS), with each ADS representing 13 ordinary shares.
- Offering for ~115.1M of ordinary shares at a par value of $0.0001 per unit equates to ~8.6% of BeiGene’s total outstanding ordinary shares as of October end. RMB shares are expected to begin trading on or about Dec. 15 with the stock code “688235.”
- China International Capital Corporation Limited has a 30-day overallotment option for up to ~17.3M additional RMB shares, the full exercise of which could raise the total number of shares on offer to ~132.3M shares.
- Gross proceeds are estimated at RMB22.2B or nearly $3.5B, and net proceeds from the offering are earmarked for a range of operational activities, including the construction of R&D centers and a production plant in China.
