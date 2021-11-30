Nexters launches Island Questaway game
Nov. 30, 2021 10:19 AM ETNexters Inc. (GDEV)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Nexters (GDEV -3.4%) has soft launched Island Questaway, a new casual game previously available under the working title Puzzle Island, on iOS and Android.
- This new title continues Nexters’ efforts to grow its presence in the casual gaming market in addition to the midcore segment where the company is well presented by Hero Wars and Throne Rush.
- Nexters anticipates both Chibi Island and Island Questaway to not only build off the original title, but to greatly expand Nexters’ casual gaming audience with both titles appealing to their own unique player base.
- “Island Questaway is a new, important expansion of Nexters’ portfolio, as it allows us to diversify beyond our strong midcore portfolio into casual gaming,” says Anton Reinhold, COO at Nexters.