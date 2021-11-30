IZEA wins contract extension for online education brand
Nov. 30, 2021 10:21 AM ETIZEA Worldwide, Inc. (IZEA)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- IZEA Worldwide (IZEA -1.2%) has won a six-figure contract expansion by an undisclosed leading online educational services provider.
- Under the agreement, IZEA's roster of influencers will produce long-form content for the brand to raise online awareness and drive traffic. The brand has more than doubled its annual commitment with IZEA over the past year.
- The firm offers custom influencer content services including short-form videos and product reviews, and on-demand writers, photographers, and videographers through its Shake platform.
- Ted Murphy, Founder and CEO of IZEA, said: "COVID-19 has driven a large increase in consumers spending more time seeking educational content online. That represents an opportunity for brands to attract and inform potential customers through their own custom content, published on their website and social media channels."