Sumo Logic expands tracing visibility into AWS Lambda driving unified observability
Nov. 30, 2021 10:23 AM ETSumo Logic, Inc. (SUMO)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Sumo Logic`(SUMO +1.2%) announces availability of expanded tracing visibility into AWS Lambda functions.
- Powered by AWS CloudWatch, AWS CloudTrail and OpenTelemetry, Sumo Logic now leverages AWS Lambda telemetry: logs, metrics and traces required to provide full end-to-end application visibility.
- “OpenTelemetry is the future of observability, and Sumo Logic accelerates our customers’ digital transformation. With our latest investments in OpenTelemetry and the extension of our deep partnership with AWS, we provide enterprises and our developer community the choices and cloud services needed for rapid app development and real-time insight to action across their business.” said Erez Barak, VP of Product Development.