Tesla, Li Auto and Nikola trade higher even as Omicron anxiety sweeps over market again

Nov. 30, 2021 10:23 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA), NIO, LCIDXPEV, LI, REE, NKLA, AYRO, INVZBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor38 Comments

Trading Charts on a Display

da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

  • Parts of the electric vehicle sector are holding up even as Omicron anxiety returns to the markets after Moderna's CEO warned on the effectiveness of vaccines.
  • Notable EV-related gainers include XPeng (XPEV +5.7%), Li Auto (LI +3.0%), REE Automotive (REE +3.8%), Nikola (NKLA +3.4%), Ayro (AYRO +0.7%), Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ +1.7%), Lucid Motors (LCID -0.5%) and Nio (NIO +0.6%)
  • Tesla (TSLA +2.2%) is also higher with a break back over its 10-day moving average. That boost arrives even after Elon Musk warned on Twitter yesterday of more supply chain headaches.
  • "Oh man, this year has been such a supply chain nightmare & it’s not over! I will provide an updated product roadmap on next earnings call," tweeted Musk. The earnings call will not be until late January or early February.
  • Seeking Alpha author Paul Franke has a breakdown today on other Tesla insiders beyond Musk that are selling shares.
