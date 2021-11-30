Tesla, Li Auto and Nikola trade higher even as Omicron anxiety sweeps over market again
Nov. 30, 2021 10:23 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA), NIO, LCIDXPEV, LI, REE, NKLA, AYRO, INVZBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor38 Comments
- Parts of the electric vehicle sector are holding up even as Omicron anxiety returns to the markets after Moderna's CEO warned on the effectiveness of vaccines.
- Notable EV-related gainers include XPeng (XPEV +5.7%), Li Auto (LI +3.0%), REE Automotive (REE +3.8%), Nikola (NKLA +3.4%), Ayro (AYRO +0.7%), Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ +1.7%), Lucid Motors (LCID -0.5%) and Nio (NIO +0.6%)
- Tesla (TSLA +2.2%) is also higher with a break back over its 10-day moving average. That boost arrives even after Elon Musk warned on Twitter yesterday of more supply chain headaches.
- "Oh man, this year has been such a supply chain nightmare & it’s not over! I will provide an updated product roadmap on next earnings call," tweeted Musk. The earnings call will not be until late January or early February.
- Seeking Alpha author Paul Franke has a breakdown today on other Tesla insiders beyond Musk that are selling shares.