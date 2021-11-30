Costco gets Street-high price target from Telsey
Nov. 30, 2021 10:24 AM ETCostco Wholesale Corporation (COST)By: SA News Team5 Comments
- Telsey raises its price target on Costco Wholesale Corp. (NASDAQ:COST) to $600 from $540 ahead of the retailers November sales report, which Telsey expects to be "solid."
- “Overall, we expect another strong month, highlighting healthy spending and the continued strength of Costco’s high member loyalty, focus on value, and improvement in digital,” writes analyst Joseph Feldman. He anticipates total comps of 15.3% versus 13.4% last year and sees November traffic and average ticket size up 7% and 8.3%, respectively.
- Shares reached an all-time high Monday before falling slightly.
- Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating gives COST high grades in profitability and momentum, but the stock receives low valuation marks given its high P/E ratio and low dividend yield.