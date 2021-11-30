Powell weighs earlier end to taper; bond yields turn up and stocks extend drop
- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said it's appropriate to consider an earlier ending to taper asset purchases, as the economy remains strong and inflation is elevated.
- At 11:06 AM ET, 10-year Treasury yield stands at 1.47% vs. as low as 1.42% earlier; Dow drops 1.6%, Nasdaq and S&P each fall 1.5%.
- Dollar index rises 0.1% to 96.45 after touching as low as 95.52 on Tuesday morning.
- He also said it's likely time to retire the word "transitory" in talking about inflation, and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen urges Congress to address the debt limit as the government once again risks running out of funds in mid-December.
- "I cannot overstate how critical it is that Congress address this issue. America must pay its bills on time and in full," Yellen said during her CARES Act oversight testimony to the U.S. Senate.
- Failing to act on the debt limit would "eviscerate our current recovery," Yellen said.
- She also asks the Senate to pass the Biden administration's Build Back Better legislation, which has already been passed by the House. She expects that the bill would "end the childcare crisis... letting parents return to work."
- Update at 10:30 AM ET: Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, in his testimony said, "inflation has spread more broadly across the economy recently... and the risk of higher inflation has increased."
- 10:37 AM ET: "It's a good time to retire" the word "transitory," Powell said. Rather than meaning "short-lived", he considers transitory to mean that it won't leave a permanent mark on the economy.
- At ~10:40 AM, 10-year Treasury yield, which touched as low as 1.42%, is now down ~5 bps at 1.45%. As for equities, Nasdaq -0.3%, S&P 500 -0.5%, and the Dow -0.6%.
- 10:40 AM ET: Regarding stablecoins, Yellen said the currency "can result in some greater efficiency in the payment system... but only if they're adequately regulated."
- She also pointed out significant risks, for example, they can by subject to runs.
- 10:50 AM ET: The "threat of persistently higher inflation has grown," Powell said. Still, his baseline outlook for inflation is that it will recede sometime next year and, while economic forecasts are not exact, he sees inflation staying elevated through mid-2022.
- The Fed's paper on digital currencies is expected to be released in coming weeks, he said.
- 10:56 AM ET: The Fed can consider ending the taper of asset purchases a few months sooner than it originally planned, Powell said. "At this point, the economy is very strong" and inflation is elevated. By the time of the Fed's December meeting, "We'll see another labor market report, another inflation report," he said.
- At 10:56 AM ET, the three major U.S. stock averages extend their declines — S&P -1.4%; Nasdaq -1.3%, Dow -1.3%. 10-year Treasury yield stands at 1.47%.
- 11:15 AM ET: "It's appropriate to look at the burden of debt" rather than the overall measure of debt-to-GDP, especially during a very low interest environment, Yellen said.
- 11:27 AM ET: As for the evolving variants of the COVID virus, "I think the economic effects over time will diminish," Powell said. The Fed continues to be focused on "maximum employment and stable prices," he said.
- 11:50 AM ET: "It's our role to ensure that higher inflation doesn't become entrenched," Powell said.
- 12:00 PM ET: The bank system is strong, he notes. As Powell has said before, cyber-risk is the risk that he tends to lose sleep over.
- 12:05 PM ET: "There is tremendous uncertainty surrounding our forecast and there has been for some time," he said.
- 12:25 PM ET: Powell said he thinks that in coming meetings, the FOMC will agree that its inflation conditions have been met.
- For the economy to make further gains, "the single most important thing is to get past the pandemic," he said. More vaccinations and more boosters are "key" to getting more people back to work.
- 12:32 PM ET: Hearing ends. Powell and Yellen will appear at the House's hearing on the pandemic response on Wednesday at 10:00 AM ET.
