Biofrontera falls 13% after Q3 2021 results reveal significantly wider net loss
Nov. 30, 2021 10:29 AM ETBiofrontera Inc. (BFRI)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Shares of Biofrontera (BFRI -13.9%) were hit this morning after the company reported Q3 2021 results that included a significant increase in net loss compared to the year-ago period.
- Its net loss widened ~436% to ~$16M driven by negative EBITDA in the quarter of ~$15.8M.
- Operating expenses quarter over quarter skyrocketed from $5.6M to $20.4M. Biofrontera said it was hurt in the quarter by an significant increase in SG&A expenses due to a one-time legal settlement expense, marketing campaign expenses, and increased headcount.
- Biofrontera ended the quarter with $1.7M in cash.
- The company yesterday priced a $15M stock offering in private placement.