Biofrontera falls 13% after Q3 2021 results reveal significantly wider net loss

Nov. 30, 2021 10:29 AM ETBiofrontera Inc. (BFRI)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor1 Comment

Quarterly results

CharlieAJA/iStock via Getty Images

  • Shares of Biofrontera (BFRI -13.9%) were hit this morning after the company reported Q3 2021 results that included a significant increase in net loss compared to the year-ago period.
  • Its net loss widened ~436% to ~$16M driven by negative EBITDA in the quarter of ~$15.8M.
  • Operating expenses quarter over quarter skyrocketed from $5.6M to $20.4M. Biofrontera said it was hurt in the quarter by an significant increase in SG&A expenses due to a one-time legal settlement expense, marketing campaign expenses, and increased headcount.
  • Biofrontera ended the quarter with $1.7M in cash.
  • The company yesterday priced a $15M stock offering in private placement.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.