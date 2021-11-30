Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF builds strength thanks to Facebook's name change
Nov. 30, 2021 3:09 PM ETRoundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (METV)FB, NKEBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor
- The five-month-old Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:META) has enjoyed capital inflows every market day since Facebook announced plans to change its name to Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) on Oct. 28.
- Facebook, which is the world's seventh-largest company by market cap, said last month that it's shifting its focus from traditional social media to the so-called "metaverse." That's an alternative digital reality that integrates parts of social media, online gaming, augmented reality and virtual reality all together.
- FB's move has brought the term "metaverse" to the forefront of everyday minds, and as the company shifts its mindset to the metaverse, so too have investors. They've poured over $620M in fresh inflows to the META ETF since Oct. 28, according to etfdb.com.
- That's boosted the ETF's fortunes to $823M assets under management.
- META's price has gained +9.47% since just Oct. 28 on the back of Facebook's name change. By contrast, the ETF lost 0.99% over its first 83 days of trading from its June 30 inception through Oct. 27, as this chart shows:
- That's put META in a unique position, establishing itself as the leading ETF for an industry that's just emerging -- with Meta Platforms leading the charge.
- As the metaverse grows, more and more businesses are becoming attracted to the space. For instance, Nike (NYSE:NKE) is now creating a virtual world called Nikeland, marking the shoe giant's entry into the metaverse.