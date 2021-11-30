Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF builds strength thanks to Facebook's name change

Nov. 30, 2021 3:09 PM ETRoundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (METV)FB, NKEBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor

Metaverse modern minimal concept in monochromatic light and dark blue color

Irina Ivanova/iStock via Getty Images

  • The five-month-old Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:META) has enjoyed capital inflows every market day since Facebook announced plans to change its name to Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) on Oct. 28.
  • Facebook, which is the world's seventh-largest company by market cap, said last month that it's shifting its focus from traditional social media to the so-called "metaverse." That's an alternative digital reality that integrates parts of social media, online gaming, augmented reality and virtual reality all together.
  • FB's move has brought the term "metaverse" to the forefront of everyday minds, and as the company shifts its mindset to the metaverse, so too have investors. They've poured over $620M in fresh inflows to the META ETF since Oct. 28, according to etfdb.com.
  • That's boosted the ETF's fortunes to $823M assets under management.
  • META's price has gained +9.47% since just Oct. 28 on the back of Facebook's name change. By contrast, the ETF lost 0.99% over its first 83 days of trading from its June 30 inception through Oct. 27, as this chart shows:
  • That's put META in a unique position, establishing itself as the leading ETF for an industry that's just emerging -- with Meta Platforms leading the charge.
  • As the metaverse grows, more and more businesses are becoming attracted to the space. For instance, Nike (NYSE:NKE) is now creating a virtual world called Nikeland, marking the shoe giant's entry into the metaverse.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.