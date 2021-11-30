Coinbase to acquire Unbound Security to utilize cryptographic security tech
Nov. 30, 2021 10:41 AM ETCoinbase Global, Inc. (COIN)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Crypto exchange Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) will buy Israel-based cryptographic security company Unbound Security with plans to set up a new research facility in the Middle Eastern country, the company says in a blog post.
- Unbound Security specializes in advanced security technologies including the emerging field of secure multi-party computation ("MPC).
- Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- Over time, MPC capabilities will allow new features across the company's consumer, institutional and cloud products to participate in the cryptoeconomy.
- Coinbase's (COIN) presence in Israel, a well-established and growing tech hub, will add a more powerful "prong" to the company's global talent acquisition strategy, the company says.
- Shares of COIN rise nearly 3% intra-day.
- Last week, Coinbase acquired BRD to accelerate its web3 adoption.