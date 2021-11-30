Coinbase to acquire Unbound Security to utilize cryptographic security tech

  • Crypto exchange Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) will buy Israel-based cryptographic security company Unbound Security with plans to set up a new research facility in the Middle Eastern country, the company says in a blog post.
  • Unbound Security specializes in advanced security technologies including the emerging field of secure multi-party computation ("MPC).
  • Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • Over time, MPC capabilities will allow new features across the company's consumer, institutional and cloud products to participate in the cryptoeconomy.
  • Coinbase's (COIN) presence in Israel, a well-established and growing tech hub, will add a more powerful "prong" to the company's global talent acquisition strategy, the company says.
  • Last week, Coinbase acquired BRD to accelerate its web3 adoption.
