Analysts see pipeline ruling hurting Enbridge earnings, volumes
Nov. 30, 2021 10:57 AM ETEnbridge Inc. (ENB)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Enbridge (ENB -1.9%) slumps to its lowest in three months following the Canada Energy Regulator's rejection of its plan to sell space on its Mainline oil pipeline network through long-term contracts rather than on a monthly basis, which analysts say could hurt the company's bottom line.
- Enbridge says it will now reopen discussions with shippers on a new tolls agreement, but shippers now hold the negotiating leverage after the CER found Enbridge's proposed toll would generate greater returns than it could justify, Tudor Pickering Holt analyst Matt Taylor tells Reuters.
- Taylor estimates the Mainline will lose an additional 130K bbl/day to the expanded Trans Mountain in 2023 without contracts, and 10% of its tolling revenue under lower rates; the combination could cost Enbridge C$770M (US$604M) in annual EBITDA, or 5% of its total EBITDA, unless the company can increase earnings in other ways, Taylor says.
- RBC cuts its price target for Enbridge to C$60 after the ruling, saying it now expected to see lower earnings per share for the next two years than it previously forecast.
- Also according to Reuters, National Bank of Canada sees 400K-500K bbl/day of Mainline crude at risk of switching to Trans Mountain in 2023, which would represent ~15% of Mainline capacity.
- But Enbridge remains attractive to yield-hungry investors, and the company plays a central role in an oil and gas industry in which strong demand is expected for years to come as the energy transition takes time, says Darren Sissons, portfolio manager at Campbell Lee & Ross.
- Enbridge recently reported Q3 GAAP earnings fell 31% Y/Y to $682M while adjusted EBITDA rose 9% to C$3.27B.