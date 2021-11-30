KKR, Wells Fargo seek to expand footprint at Hudson Yards to retain workers - WSJ

Nov. 30, 2021

Empty table and chair against window at new workplace

Maskot/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • Even as overall office demand in NYC remains sluggish, private-equity giant KKR (NYSE:KKR) and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) look to add more office space at New York City's Hudson Yards, people familiar with the matter told the Wall Street Journal.
  • KKR (KKR) already owns the top 10 office floors of the development's flagship office tower, and it acquired a majority stake for more than $500M in the observation deck at the top of the building last month, the WSJ notes.
  • Wells Fargo (WFC) also occupies 500K square feet in the flagship office tower.
  • The move is likely a way to incentivize remote workers to come back to work in these prestigious spaces, with amenities including outdoor terraces, game rooms and superior ventilation systems, the WSJ reports.
  • Shares of KKR and WFC slide by more than 2% intra-day.
  • Towards the end of October, WeWork partnered with Stockperks to offer shareholders flexible office space perks.
