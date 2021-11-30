Taseko sees Gibraltar Q4 sales volumes 'significantly' lower than production
Nov. 30, 2021 11:27 AM ET Taseko Mines Limited (TGB) By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Taseko Mines (TGB -3.5%) warns its Q4 sales volumes will come in "significantly" below its copper production for the period due to flooding in British Columbia.
- Taseko says the severe weather has not affected production at the Gibraltar mine but it has damaged rail and highway infrastructure, which has prevented transportation of copper concentrate to the Port of Vancouver during the last two weeks.
- The company also says its unionized workforce at Gibraltar ratified a new labor agreement through May 2024.
- Gibraltar's copper production increased 29% Q/Q to 34.5M lbs. in Q3.