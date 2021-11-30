Biden administration considers Richard Cordray as Fed's top banking regulator - WSJ
Nov. 30, 2021 11:36 AM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor3 Comments
- As the White House is expected to reveal additional Federal Reserve appointments in early December, President Joe Biden considers the first director of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, Richard Cordray, as the Fed's top banking regulator, people familiar with the matter told the Wall Street Journal.
- Cordray is currently a top official at the Education Department, serving as the chief operating officer of Federal Student Aid, which oversees the $1.6T student-loan program, the WSJ notes.
- If Cordray get nominated and confirmed by the senate, progressive democrats will likely favor the decision as Senator Elizabeth Warren (Democrat) has privately pushed senior White House officials to consider Cordray for the role, a person familiar with the matter told the WSJ.
- Recall earlier this month, Biden renominated Fed Chairman Jerome Powell for a second term, and appointed Lael Brainard as Vice Chair.
- Keep in mind there are still three seats left to fill on the Fed's seven-member board.
- Earlier, Powell retires from using the word "transitory."
