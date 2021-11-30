G-III Apparel Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 30, 2021 11:46 AM ETG-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- G-III Apparel (NASDAQ:GIII) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.79 (+72.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.01B (+22.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GIII has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.