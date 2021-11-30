Donaldson Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 30, 2021 11:48 AM ETDonaldson Company, Inc. (DCI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.55 (+14.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $735.51M (+15.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DCI has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.