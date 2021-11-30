Patterson Q2 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 30, 2021 11:49 AM ETPatterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Patterson (NASDAQ:PDCO) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.50 (-20.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.58B (+1.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PDCO has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 4 downward.