Zuora Q3 2022 Earnings Preview: What to Look Out for

Nov. 30, 2021 11:52 AM ET
  • Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.03 (-200.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $86.54M (+12.0% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 2 years, ZUO has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
  • The stock was relatively flat at 0.18% following Q2 earnings release on Aug.25.
  • Q2 highlights: Revenue of $86.49M (+15.3% Y/Y) beats by $3.08M.
  • Customers with ACV equal to or greater than $100,000 were 694, which represents 8% year-over-year growth.
  • Dollar-based retention rate was 108%, compared to 99% as of July 31, 2020.
  • Customer usage of Zuora solutions grew, with $18.0 billion in transaction volume through Zuora’s billing platform during our second quarter, an increase of 42% year-over-year.
  • YTD the company's shares have gained more than 43.07% in value.
  • The SA Quant rating on ZUO is Neutral, while the Wall St. average rating is Bullish.
