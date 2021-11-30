Zuora Q3 2022 Earnings Preview: What to Look Out for
Nov. 30, 2021 11:52 AM ETZuora, Inc. (ZUO)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.03 (-200.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $86.54M (+12.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ZUO has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- The stock was relatively flat at 0.18% following Q2 earnings release on Aug.25.
- Q2 highlights: Revenue of $86.49M (+15.3% Y/Y) beats by $3.08M.
- Customers with ACV equal to or greater than $100,000 were 694, which represents 8% year-over-year growth.
- Dollar-based retention rate was 108%, compared to 99% as of July 31, 2020.
- Customer usage of Zuora solutions grew, with $18.0 billion in transaction volume through Zuora’s billing platform during our second quarter, an increase of 42% year-over-year.
- YTD the company's shares have gained more than 43.07% in value.
- The SA Quant rating on ZUO is Neutral, while the Wall St. average rating is Bullish.