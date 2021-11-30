Synopsys Q4 2021 Earnings Preview: What's in the Offing?
Nov. 30, 2021 12:05 PM ETSynopsys, Inc. (SNPS)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.79 (+13.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.15B (+12.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SNPS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- The stock has gained more than 8.7% following Q3 earnings beat on Aug.18.
- YTD the company's shares have gained more than 37.3% in value.
- The SA Quant rating on SNPS is Neutral, while the Wall St. average rating is Bullish.
- Recent Neutral rating on the stock by contributor: Synopsys: Overvalued In The Short Term, Strong In The Long Term.