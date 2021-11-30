Nasdaq teams up with Amazon Web Services to transform capital market infrastructure
Nov. 30, 2021 12:07 PM ETNasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ), AMZNBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) and Amazon Web Services (NASDAQ:AMZN) ink a multi-year partnership to build the next generation of cloud-enabled infrastructure for the world's capital markets.
- Starting next year, Nasdaq (NDAQ) plans to move its North American markets to AWS in a phased approach, starting with Nasdaq MRX, a U.S. options market, the company says.
- The deal will also include opportunities to explore new ways to leverage AWS's cloud capabilities across Nasdaq's (NDAQ) anti-financial crime, data and analytics, and market infrastructure software solutions.
- Specifically, Nasdaq (NDAQ) seeks to incorporate AWS Outposts directly into its core network to deliver ultra-low-latency edge compute capabilities from its primary data center.
