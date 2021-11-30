Elon Musk warns SpaceX employees of 'risk of bankruptcy' if Starship engine crisis isn't fixed
- Elon Musk told SpaceX (SPACE) employees that the company faces the risk of bankruptcy if it is unable to resolve Starship Raptor engine production issues.
- “The Raptor production crisis is much worse than it seemed a few weeks ago,” Musk wrote in a Thanksgiving weekend email obtained by Space Explored. “We face genuine risk of bankruptcy if we cannot achieve a Starship flight rate of at least once every two weeks next year."
- SpaceX is currently working on its next rocket, Starship, that it plans to use to return humans to the moon and, in the future, bring us to Mars. The reusable rocket is also critical for launching the Starlink Satellite V2s, which are too large to be delivered by SpaceX's Falcon rocket.
- On Nov. 17, Musk said that SpaceX will "hopefully launch" the first Starship flight in January or February. Musk was uncertain if Starship would achieve orbit on the first attempt but highlighted that he is "confident" that the rocket will make it to space in 2022.
- Earlier this year, Musk tweeted that Starlink planned to IPO once the company could "predict cash flow reasonably well." Then, on Monday, Musk posted a tweet hinting at a potential SpaceX IPO.