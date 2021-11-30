Adobe says Americans spent almost $11B on Cyber Monday
Nov. 30, 2021
- With items such as toys, gift cards and consumer electronics leading the way, Americans made Cyber Monday the biggest online shopping day of the year by spending almost $11 billion on digital deals.
- That's according to the latest data from Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), which released its final figures for its Digital Economy Index that tracks online sales with an emphasis on the period between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday. Adobe said that U.S. consumers ended up spending $10.7 billion shopping online on Monday. That figure was down from $10.8 billion a year ago, when people spent more time shopping online at home due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but was more than 13% higher than the $9.42 billion spent on Cyber Monday in 2019.
- Adobe (ADBE) said Cyber Monday saw more online sales than any other day of the year, while shoppers also took advantage of deals that came along as early as October.
- "Consumers were not waiting around for discounts on big shopping days like Cyber Monday and Black Friday," said Taylor Schreiner, director of Adobe Digital Insights. "This was further fueled by growing awareness of supply chain challenges and product availability. It spread out e-commerce spending across the months of October and November."
- With almost $34 billion spent online from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday included, Adobe (ADBE) said that U.S. consumers have already spent $109.8 billion between Nov. 1 and Nov. 29, or almost 12% more than during the same time frame in 2020. Adobe (ADBE) said that more than $3 billion has been spent on each of 22 days during November, compared to just 9 days during the month last year.
- Among the season's notable purchases were toys, which Adobe (ADBE) said sold at 11 times the amount in September, and gift cards, sales of which were 7 times higher than pre-holiday season levels.
- Adobe (ADBE) also said the use of buy now-pay later [BNPL] payment options edged upward, with revenue from such options rising 21% from Cyber Monday a year ago.
