Blackstone acquires Cabot Properties' logistics portfolio for $2.8B
Nov. 30, 2021 12:28 PM ETBlackstone Inc. (BX)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Two vehicles affiliated with Blackstone Real Estate (NYSE:BX) buy $2.8B of Cabot Properties' institutional-quality logistics assets in two separate transactions.
- Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust bought the U.S. portfolio, which comprises 102 properties totaling 15.2M square feet.
- In the second transaction, Blackstone's European Core+ business and its affiliates acquire the remaining European properties, including 22 properties totaling 2.2M square feet.
- "These high-quality, stabilized assets are perfectly suited for our Core+ vehicles given their strong locations, stable cash flows and long-term growth potential," Blackstone Real Estate Senior Managing Director David Levine says.
- Shares of the private-equity giant slide 2.6% intra-day.
- Towards the end of October, Kimco Realty and Blackstone Real Estate ink a joint venture agreement.