  • Two vehicles affiliated with Blackstone Real Estate (NYSE:BX) buy $2.8B of Cabot Properties' institutional-quality logistics assets in two separate transactions.
  • Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust bought the U.S. portfolio, which comprises 102 properties totaling 15.2M square feet.
  • In the second transaction, Blackstone's European Core+ business and its affiliates acquire the remaining European properties, including 22 properties totaling 2.2M square feet.
  • "These high-quality, stabilized assets are perfectly suited for our Core+ vehicles given their strong locations, stable cash flows and long-term growth potential," Blackstone Real Estate Senior Managing Director David Levine says.
  • Shares of the private-equity giant slide 2.6% intra-day.
  • Towards the end of October, Kimco Realty and Blackstone Real Estate ink a joint venture agreement.
