Sigilon cut to Hold at Jefferies after the case of fibrosis in hemophilia study
Nov. 30, 2021 12:43 PM ETSigilon Therapeutics, Inc. (SGTX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Sigilon Therapeutics (SGTX -3.3%) is trading lower after Jefferies downgraded the stock to Hold from Buy in reaction to the company’s announcement on Monday about a case of fibrosis found in its Phase 1/2 study for SIG-001 in hemophilia A.
- Noting that the event was “unexpected,” the analysts led by Dennis Ding warns Sigilon (NASDAQ:SGTX) shares could be rangebound as the company investigates the issue and works with the FDA to get the clinical hold on the trial lifted.
- The decision to delay the start of dosing Phase 1/2 trial of SIG-005 in mucopolysaccharidosis type I after the incident, will “push back further derisking of the platform too,” the team added. Their price target of $3.95 per share implies a premium of ~4.8% to the last close.
- Currently, Sigilon (SGTX) has only one Neutral rating and no Bearish ratings, according to Seeking Alpha’s Wall St. Analysts Rating, as indicated in the diagram below.