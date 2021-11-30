ImmunityBio surges on licensing deal for COVID-19 vaccine and cancer drug
Nov. 30, 2021 1:04 PM ETImmunityBio, Inc. (IBRX)AMRSBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor20 Comments
- ImmunityBio (IBRX +15.0%) has recorded its biggest-ever intraday gain on the news of a licensing deal with the Australian biopharmaceutical company EnGeneIC for a COVID-19 vaccine and cancer therapy.
- Per the terms, ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) will obtain an exclusive, worldwide license from EnGeneIC for the company’s EDV (EnGeneIC Dream Vector) nano cell technology to leverage the platform in conjunction with its anti-cancer drugs and COVID-19 vaccine.
- Phase 1 and 2a trials for the EDV platform are in progress targeting advanced pancreatic cancer. FDA has recently cleared another U.S.-based study.
- According to the deal, ImmunityBio (IBRX) is expected to establish manufacturing sites in the U.S. and South Africa. It will also fund the clinical trials and the path for regulatory approvals. The duo will equally share the net profits from EDV-based therapeutics.
- Early this month, Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) announced a joint venture arrangement with ImmunityBio (IBRX) for a next-gen COVID-19 shot.