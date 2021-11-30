Caribou initiated with a buy at H.C. Wainwright on allogenic cell therapies
Nov. 30, 2021 1:45 PM ETCaribou Biosciences, Inc. (CRBU)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- H.C. Wainwright has initiated Caribou Biosciences (CRBU +3.2%) with a buy citing the company's development of allogenic CAR-T cell therapies.
- The firm has a $28 price target (~64% upside).
- Analyst Robert Burns writes that allogenic cell therapy "aims to achieve delivery and accessibility faster, more reliably and at a substantially greater scale than that currently possible with autologous approaches."
- He said this would like increase the treatment population and drive adoption of CAR-T therapy in earlier lines of treatment.
- Burns added he is focused on two programs: CB-010 for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and CB-011 for multiple myeloma.
