Caribou initiated with a buy at H.C. Wainwright on allogenic cell therapies

Nov. 30, 2021 1:45 PM ETCaribou Biosciences, Inc. (CRBU)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Threatened mountain caribou Tonquin Valley Jasper National Park Alberta Canada

milehightraveler/E+ via Getty Images

  • H.C. Wainwright has initiated Caribou Biosciences (CRBU +3.2%) with a buy citing the company's development of allogenic CAR-T cell therapies.
  • The firm has a $28 price target (~64% upside).
  • Analyst Robert Burns writes that allogenic cell therapy "aims to achieve delivery and accessibility faster, more reliably and at a substantially greater scale than that currently possible with autologous approaches."
  • He said this would like increase the treatment population and drive adoption of CAR-T therapy in earlier lines of treatment.
  • Burns added he is focused on two programs: CB-010 for non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and CB-011 for multiple myeloma.
  • Read about Caribou's Q3 2021 earnings.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.