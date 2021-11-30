Allbirds trades near record low ahead of shoe brand’s first post-IPO earnings report
Nov. 30, 2021 1:57 PM ETAllbirds, Inc. (BIRD)By: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor
- Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) briefly hit a post-IPO intraday record low Tuesday as the popular shoe brand prepares to release its first earnings report since going public earlier this month to what was initially great investor enthusiasm.
- BIRD fell to a record low $18.33 Tuesday before rebounding to change hands at $19.46 shortly before 2 p.m. ET, up 3.4% on the day.
- The stock had closed Monday at a post-IPO record-low finish of $18.82, erasing much of the 116.3% intraday gain that Allbirds (BIRD) enjoyed in its first post-IPO session on Nov. 3.
- BIRD plans to release earnings after the bell Tuesday for the first time since its go-public move. Analysts’ consensus estimates call for the shoe company to report $62M in revenues and an 11-cent-per-share loss for Q3.
- Allbirds (BIRD) had fallen some 10% over the 2-1/2 sessions ahead of the earnings report before beginning to pick back up late Tuesday morning. The stock has been mostly losing altitude since staging what had initially seemed like a strong IPO.
- The offering sold more shares than originally expected, and the IPO priced at $15 a share – well above the $12-$14/share range that Allbirds (BIRD) had projected. Shares then rocketed up more than 100% to $32.44 intraday during BIRD’s first post-IPO session.
- However, Allbirds (BIRD) has fallen some 40% since that peak, although shares remain nearly 30% above BIRD’s $15 IPO price.
- Founded by pro soccer player Tim Brown and renewables expert Joey Zwillinger some five years ago, Allbirds (BIRD) makes ecofriendly shoes out of merino wool from Brown’s native New Zealand. The company reportedly counts actor Leonardo DiCaprio as a pre-IPO investor and former President Barack Obama among its customers.
- Allbirds (BIRD) has been foundering even though several analysts initiated coverage of the stock this week with strong ratings and price targets. For example, Baird gave BIRD an “Outperform” rating and a $26 12-month price target, writing that Allbirds (BIRD) appears “ready for takeoff.”
- “We see a runway for ~25-30%+ sustained revenue growth and improving profitability as the business scales — a scarce growth profile supporting premium valuation,” Baird wrote in a note to clients.
