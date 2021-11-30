What's in store for Snowflake Q3 results?
Nov. 30, 2021 2:22 PM ETSnowflake Inc. (SNOW)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA5 Comments
- Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.06 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $306.13M (+91.8% Y/Y).
- In September, BTIG had upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy.
- The stock jumped about 7.5% the day after its Q2 reports were out, where the company provided a soft outlook.
- A quick view of Q2 highlights in company presentation.
- The stock has added about 30% to its price on a YTD basis.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.
- A look at comparative rating against its peers.
- Bullish commentary on the stock by contributor who writes: 'Snowflake: Big Data Is The New Gold Rush'; also interesting read: 'Snowflake: Excellent Company Trading At Extreme Valuations'