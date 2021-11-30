What's in store for Snowflake Q3 results?

Snowflake corporate headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.06 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $306.13M (+91.8% Y/Y).
  • In September, BTIG had upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy.
  • The stock jumped about 7.5% the day after its Q2 reports were out, where the company provided a soft outlook.
  • A quick view of Q2 highlights in company presentation.

  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.

