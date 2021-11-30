SolarEdge cut at Morgan Stanley on rich valuation
Nov. 30, 2021 2:48 PM ETSolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor5 Comments
- SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG -5.5%) tumbles after Morgan Stanley downgrades shares to Equal Weight from Overweight with a $338 price target, seeing a more balanced risk-reward outlook following the stock's 20% YTD outperformance against the MAC Global Solar Energy Index.
- Morgan Stanley analyst Stephen Byrd says he finds it hard to see material price upside in the stock after outgaining the index, but he continues to like the company as "a premium player with a wide economic moat in the global solar space that is growing exposure into the fast growing stationary storage market.
- Byrd believes SolarEdge's "strong value proposition (via its highly patented core product solar PV inverter and power optimizer) as well as its strong global presence and track record of execution should allow the company to continue to gain market share in the fast growing solar market and to penetrate the stationary battery space," but as the company's non-solar business grows, he expects margins will come down over time.
- Citing higher battery attach rates over time and the decentralization of energy production, Wells Fargo recently initiated SolarEdge with an Overweight rating.