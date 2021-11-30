Omicron could keep Fed from raising rates - MAI Capital analyst
Nov. 30, 2021 3:03 PM ETBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Despite hawkish comments earlier in the day from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, MAI Capital Management analyst Chris Grisanti argued Tuesday that the central bank could hold off on aggressive policy moves if the Omicron variant starts to slow the economy.
- "If Omicron really comes out to be something as bad as Delta, the Fed is not going to start raising rates," MAI Capital's chief equity strategist told CNBC.
- Earlier in the day, Powell told lawmakers that he'd consider unwinding the Fed's stimulus programs at a faster rate in order to ease inflationary pressures.
- Grisanti acknowledged that the Fed chief's remarks signaled a more hawkish stance. But the analyst contended that the central bank will remain reactive to any developments involving the COVID-19 pandemic.
- "[The Fed's] first enemy is defeating a now-mutating pandemic," Grisanti. "Inflation is a regrettable side effect of doing that."
- Meanwhile, the analyst downplayed the threat of inflation on the equity markets. Grisanti said stocks could face lower P/E values, but that higher prices would pump up both revenue and earnings numbers at the same time.
- "I think higher rates will mean that P/Es come down, but the question for the market is: 'Can earnings increase fast enough that that's OK?'" he said. "It's far from a foregone conclusion that the market has to slump if inflation goes up some."
- For a more-bearish view of the market, see why SA contributor Victor Dergunov thinks an "epic" drop could be on the horizon.