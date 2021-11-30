Goldman Sachs introduces Amazon-backed cloud computing service: CNBC
Nov. 30, 2021 2:59 PM ETThe Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS), AMZNBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment
- After a two-year partnership with Amazon Web Services (NASDAQ:AMZN), commercial bank Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) unveils an Amazon-backed cloud computing service for investment firms, CNBC reports.
- The new solution, GS Financial Cloud for Data with AWS, helps asset managers save time by enabling their developers to focus on trades instead of wasting time on data sets, the companies told CNBC.
- "Clients of the firm will get access to our decades of experience and data aggregation should enable them to enhance their business decisions, both from a speed and efficiency perspective," Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon told CNBC last week via phone. "We think that adds to our position as a leader in the marketplace."
- The move comes at a time when "the industry is struggling to keep up with rising technological demands of the latest investment techniques," CNBC cites Goldman Co-chief Information Officer Marco Argenti.
- Earlier, the Nasdaq teams up with Amazon Web Services to transform capital market infrastructure.