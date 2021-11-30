Revolt Token to back Alternet's electric vehicle ecosystem partners
Nov. 30, 2021 2:59 PM ETAlternet Systems, Inc. (ALYI)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Alternet Systems (OTCPK:ALYI) is now expanding its electric vehicle ecosystem reach with the cryptocurrency Revolt Token.
- ALYI has partnered with Revolt Token to finance its growth by offering participation in the electric vehicle ecosystem through the sale of Revolt Tokens. Now Revolt Token will also back ALYI EV ecosystem partners.
- The company is manufacturing electric motorcycles for the East African motorcycle taxi market. Its management is set to reveal more details about the revenue target plans later on December 2, including an overview of the $50M stretch revenue target for 2022.
- Press Release