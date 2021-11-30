Krispy Kreme sees more insider buying as JAB raises stake to 44%

Nov. 30, 2021 3:46 PM ETKrispy Kreme, Inc. (DNUT)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor

Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Acquired By JAB Holding Co For $1.35 Billion

Joe Raedle/Getty Images News

  • Parent, JAB Indulgence continues to raise its stake in Krispy Kreme (DNUT -6.8%) as per the latest SEC filling.
  • The privately-held European investment firm has purchased an aggregate of 2,426,728 shares of Krispy Kreme in open market transactions, between Nov. 11 to Nov. 26, 2021.
  • Price range circled around $13.65 to $15.70 per share.
  • Giving effect to these purchases, JAB Indulgence now beneficially owns 74,085,752 shares of DNUT, which represents 44.3% of the issued and outstanding shares as on the date of the company's latest financial results release.
  • The beneficial owners of the holdings include JAB Holdings, JAB Investments, JAB Holding Company, Joh. A. Benckiser, Agnaten and Lucresca, of which JAB Indulgence is a direct or indirect subsidiary.
  • Famous donut chain Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) went private in 2016, but staged what had initially seemed like a sweet return to Wall Street on July 1. The stock climbed 22% on its first day of trading from its IPO pricing level of $17 per share.
  • However, the stock has lost grounds to S&P 500 since then:
  • The recent reports revealed that the popular fast-casual restaurant operator Panera Brands announced plans for an IPO that will include a major investment from Shake Shack founder Danny Meyer and his SPAC USHG Acquisition Corp.
  • Plans call for JAB, which took Panera private in 2017 at about a $7.2B valuation, to continue to own a significant stake in the chain following the IPO.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.