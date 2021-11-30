Krispy Kreme sees more insider buying as JAB raises stake to 44%
Nov. 30, 2021 3:46 PM ETKrispy Kreme, Inc. (DNUT)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Parent, JAB Indulgence continues to raise its stake in Krispy Kreme (DNUT -6.8%) as per the latest SEC filling.
- The privately-held European investment firm has purchased an aggregate of 2,426,728 shares of Krispy Kreme in open market transactions, between Nov. 11 to Nov. 26, 2021.
- Price range circled around $13.65 to $15.70 per share.
- Giving effect to these purchases, JAB Indulgence now beneficially owns 74,085,752 shares of DNUT, which represents 44.3% of the issued and outstanding shares as on the date of the company's latest financial results release.
- The beneficial owners of the holdings include JAB Holdings, JAB Investments, JAB Holding Company, Joh. A. Benckiser, Agnaten and Lucresca, of which JAB Indulgence is a direct or indirect subsidiary.
- Famous donut chain Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) went private in 2016, but staged what had initially seemed like a sweet return to Wall Street on July 1. The stock climbed 22% on its first day of trading from its IPO pricing level of $17 per share.
- However, the stock has lost grounds to S&P 500 since then:
- The recent reports revealed that the popular fast-casual restaurant operator Panera Brands announced plans for an IPO that will include a major investment from Shake Shack founder Danny Meyer and his SPAC USHG Acquisition Corp.
- Plans call for JAB, which took Panera private in 2017 at about a $7.2B valuation, to continue to own a significant stake in the chain following the IPO.