Travel-booking startup Hopper is said in talks to raise funds before potential IPO

Nov. 30, 2021 4:08 PM ETBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

Woman uses smart phone to book travel reservation

SDI Productions/E+ via Getty Images

  • Travel-booking startup Hopper is said in talks with banks for a credit facility of about $200M before a possible initial public offering.
  • Hopper could look to do an IPO as early as next year, according to a Bloomberg report, which said the travel company may be valued at about $5B. Hopper hasn't made a decision on an IPO and could remain private.
  • Hopper announced in August it completed a $175M Series G financing led by GPI Capital with participation from Glade Brook Capital, WestCap, Goldman Sachs Growth and Accomplice.
