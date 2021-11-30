Hewlett Packard Enterprise EPS beats by $0.03, misses on revenue
Nov. 30, 2021 4:11 PM ETHewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE): FQ4 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.52 beats by $0.03; GAAP EPS of $1.91 beats by $1.72.
- Revenue of $7.35B (+1.9% Y/Y) misses by $20M.
- Press Release
- Orders: Strengthening demand through the year drives growth up 16% from the prior-year period.
Outlook: Q1 2022: Estimates GAAP diluted net EPS to be in the range of $0.19 to $0.27 and non-GAAP diluted net EPS to be in the range of $0.42 to $0.50 vs. consensus of $0.49.
Declaring Q1 dividend of $0.12 per share payable on January 7, 2022.
Fiscal 2022: Reiterates GAAP diluted net EPS to be in the range of $1.24 to $1.38 and non-GAAP diluted net EPS to be in the range of $1.96 to $2.10 vs. consensus of $2.03.
Fiscal 2022 free cash flow: Reiterates free cash flow guidance to be in the range of $1.8 to $2.0 billion.
Committed to returning at least $500 million in share buybacks in Fiscal 2022.