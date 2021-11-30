Ambarella EPS beats by $0.08, beats on revenue

Nov. 30, 2021 4:13 PM ETAmbarella, Inc. (AMBA)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor7 Comments
  • Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.57 beats by $0.08; GAAP EPS of $0.02 beats by $0.06.
  • Revenue of $92.17M (+64.3% Y/Y) beats by $1.82M.
  • Shares +3%.
  • Q4 2022 Guidance: Revenue is expected to be between $88.5 million and $91.5 million vs. consensus of $88.2 million.
  • Gross margin on a non-GAAP basis is expected to be between 63.0% and 64.0% vs. Non-GAAP gross margin of 61.4% in previous corresponding period.
  • Operating expenses on a non-GAAP basis are expected to be between $39.0 million and $41.0 million.
  • Press Release
