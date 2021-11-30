Ambarella EPS beats by $0.08, beats on revenue
Nov. 30, 2021 4:13 PM ET
- Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.57 beats by $0.08; GAAP EPS of $0.02 beats by $0.06.
- Revenue of $92.17M (+64.3% Y/Y) beats by $1.82M.
- Shares +3%.
- Q4 2022 Guidance: Revenue is expected to be between $88.5 million and $91.5 million vs. consensus of $88.2 million.
- Gross margin on a non-GAAP basis is expected to be between 63.0% and 64.0% vs. Non-GAAP gross margin of 61.4% in previous corresponding period.
- Operating expenses on a non-GAAP basis are expected to be between $39.0 million and $41.0 million.
- Press Release