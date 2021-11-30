Salesforce names Bret Taylor as new co-Chief Executive

Nov. 30, 2021 4:28 PM ETsalesforce.com, inc. (CRM)WSM, UALBy: Rex Crum, SA News Editor8 Comments

Salesforce To Purchase Popular Messaging Platform Slack For 27 Billion

Stephen Lam/Getty Images News

  • Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) on Tuesday named Bret Taylor as co-chief executive and vice chairman of the cloud-based software company's board of directors.
  • Taylor is a Salesforce (CRM) veteran, and has served as the company's president and chief operating officer since 2019. He previously held the post of chief product officer at the company.
  • Taylor will share the CEO suite with Marc Benioff, who also serves as Salesforce's (CRM) chairman. In a statement, Benioff called Taylor "a phenomenal industry leader" who will help lead the company "through our next chapter."
  • Salesforce (CRM) also named Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) CEO Laura Alber, and former United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) CEO Oscar Munoz to the company's board of directors.
  • Salesforce (CRM) made the appointments public at the same time the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter results and raised its fourth-quarter revenue estimates.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.