Salesforce names Bret Taylor as new co-Chief Executive
Nov. 30, 2021 4:28 PM ETsalesforce.com, inc. (CRM)WSM, UALBy: Rex Crum, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) on Tuesday named Bret Taylor as co-chief executive and vice chairman of the cloud-based software company's board of directors.
- Taylor is a Salesforce (CRM) veteran, and has served as the company's president and chief operating officer since 2019. He previously held the post of chief product officer at the company.
- Taylor will share the CEO suite with Marc Benioff, who also serves as Salesforce's (CRM) chairman. In a statement, Benioff called Taylor "a phenomenal industry leader" who will help lead the company "through our next chapter."
- Salesforce (CRM) also named Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) CEO Laura Alber, and former United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) CEO Oscar Munoz to the company's board of directors.
- Salesforce (CRM) made the appointments public at the same time the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter results and raised its fourth-quarter revenue estimates.