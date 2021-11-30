Neurocrine Biosciences picks former Eli Lilly executive as chief scientific officer

Nov. 30, 2021 4:26 PM ETNeurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

  • Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX -1.8%) announced the appointment of Jude Onyia as the company’s Chief Scientific Officer.
  • A 25-year veteran in the pharmaceutical industry, Dr. Onyia last served as Chief Scientific Officer at Capsida Biotherapeutics. Before that, he worked at Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) as Vice President of Biotechnology Discovery Research after starting his 25-year career there as a post-doctoral research fellow.
  • "Jude is an industry leader with a proven track record and a deep passion for drug discovery," CEO of Neurocrine (NASDAQ:NBIX), Kevin Gorman, noted.
  • The neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company lagged Street forecasts recently with its Q3 financials for 2021 and shares witnessed a sharp selloff. However, many analysts remained largely positive on the stock citing the sales trends of Tardive Dyskinesia (TD) therapy, INGREZZA.
