AECOM to divest Oil & Gas maintenance and turnaround services business

Nov. 30, 2021 4:38 PM ETAECOM (ACM)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Infrastructure consulting firm AECOM (NYSE:ACM) has agreed to sell its Oil & Gas maintenance and turnaround services business to affiliates of Graham Construction.
  • Subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals, the transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of fiscal year 2022.
  • The move further advances AECOM's strategic focus on its Professional Services business.
  • The business being divested is non-core to AECOM's Professional Services business and is included in discontinued operations.
  • AECOM's CEO Troy Rudd commented: "Today’s announcement furthers the execution of our strategy to focus our efforts exclusively on our higher-margin and lower-risk Professional Services business."
