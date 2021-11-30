Egypt's parliament OKs APA's modernized production sharing contract

Nov. 30, 2021 4:23 PM ETAPA Corporation (APA)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor7 Comments
  • APA Corp. (NASDAQ:APA) says Egypt's parliament approved the company's agreement to modernize and consolidate its current production sharing contracts with the government.
  • APA says the changes will "simplify the contractual relationship with [the government] and include provisions to create a single cost recovery pool, facilitate increased recovery of prior investment, adjust cost recovery and production sharing percentages, and refresh the term length of both exploration and development leases."
  • The PSC now goes to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi for his ratification, the final step for the revised PSC terms to take full legal effect.
  • Seeking Alpha contributor Fun Trading recently recommended buying APA at or below $25.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.