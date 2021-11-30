Egypt's parliament OKs APA's modernized production sharing contract
Nov. 30, 2021 4:23 PM ETAPA Corporation (APA)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor7 Comments
- APA Corp. (NASDAQ:APA) says Egypt's parliament approved the company's agreement to modernize and consolidate its current production sharing contracts with the government.
- APA says the changes will "simplify the contractual relationship with [the government] and include provisions to create a single cost recovery pool, facilitate increased recovery of prior investment, adjust cost recovery and production sharing percentages, and refresh the term length of both exploration and development leases."
- The PSC now goes to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi for his ratification, the final step for the revised PSC terms to take full legal effect.
