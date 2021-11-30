Landstar System jumps after boosting revenue, EPS guidance

franckreporter/iStock via Getty Images

  • Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) shares trade up as the company raises its Q4 revenue and EPS guidance based on better-than-expected market conditions and revenue trends through the first 8 weeks of the quarter.
  • Landstar now expects revenue between $1.85B and $1.90B from previous guidance of between $1.70B and $1.75B and consensus of $1.74B. Based primarily on the increased revenue projections, adjusted EPS are expected to be between $2.83 and $2.93 from previous guidance of $2.55 to $2.65 and consensus of $2.63.
  • The company will provide further details at the Stephens 2021 Annual Investment Conference on Dec. 1, 2021.
  • Shares are up 3.82% AH
  • Landstar is trading up slightly since it reported an earnings topper in late October.
