Pfizer asks FDA to authorize COVID-19 booster shots in 16 and 17 year olds

Nov. 30, 2021

Teen girl after her vaccination

Phynart Studio/E+ via Getty Images

  • Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had formally asked the FDA to authorize boosters of its COVID-19 vaccine for 16 and 17 year olds, CEO Albert Bourla said in a tweet.
  • "It is our hope to provide strong protection for as many people as possible, particularly in light of the new variant," he wrote.
  • The Washington Post reported yesterday that Pfizer and its partner BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) would seek authorization in this age group this week.
