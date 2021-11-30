Pfizer asks FDA to authorize COVID-19 booster shots in 16 and 17 year olds
Nov. 30, 2021 5:36 PM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE), BNTXBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had formally asked the FDA to authorize boosters of its COVID-19 vaccine for 16 and 17 year olds, CEO Albert Bourla said in a tweet.
- "It is our hope to provide strong protection for as many people as possible, particularly in light of the new variant," he wrote.
- The Washington Post reported yesterday that Pfizer and its partner BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) would seek authorization in this age group this week.
- Dear Readers: We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here to join the separate political discussion.