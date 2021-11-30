CTI BioPharma falls 13% in post market after FDA extends review of myelofibrosis drug

Nov. 30, 2021

  • CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) shares have fallen 13% in after-hours trading after the company said the FDA has extended the action date for its NDA for pacritinib for myelofibrosis by three months to Feb. 28, 2022.
  • CTI said that the agency had requested additional data, which was provided on Nov. 24.
  • Today, the FDA informed the company it considers the new data a "major amendment." However, CTI says it is not aware of deficiencies in its NDA.
  • Pacritinib was evaluated on a priority review status. The NDA submission included data from one phase 2 and one phase 3 trial.
