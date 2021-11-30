Raytheon Technologies bags $447.6M Naval Air Systems contract
Nov. 30, 2021 5:49 PM ETRaytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA7 Comments
- Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) and Whitney Military Engines is awarded an undefinitized $447.6M not-to-exceed modification to a previously awarded cost-plus-incentive-fee, fixed-price incentive, cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable contract (N0001921C0011).
- This contract provides for the procurement of recurring sustainment support activities including maintenance of support equipment, common program activities, unique and common base recurring sustainment, repair of repairables, field service representatives, common replenishment spares, conventional take-off and landing/carrier variant F-135 unique maintenance services, and short take-off and landing F-135 unique services in support of the F-35 Lightning II F135 propulsion system for the Air Force, Marine Corps, Navy, Air National Guard, non-Department of Defense participants, and Foreign Military Sales customers.
- Work is expected to be completed in May 2022.
- The Naval Air Systems Command is the contracting activity.
- Recent contributor analysis on the stock, 'Double Slam For Raytheon Technologies'