Lockheed Martin awarded another $121M modification contract for Naval Air Warfare

F-35 jet fighter on runway to take off

guvendemir/iStock via Getty Images

  • Lockheed Martin Rotary Mission Systems (NYSE:LMT) is awarded a ~$121M modification to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable contract (N6833518C0681).
  • This modification exercises an option to procure 35 full-rate production electronic Consolidated Automated Support System units, associated data, engineering support services, and related equipment, including one genie lift, one test program set development suite, three self-maintenance and test/calibration operational test program sets, four calibration equipment suites/kits, 40 rack rail kits, 41 shore installation kits, 42 ship installation kits, 47 core stations, and 109 mission equipment kits in support of the Navy’s AV-8B, C-2, E-2D, EA-6B, EA-18G, E-2, F/A-18A/B/C/D/E/F, H-60R/S, T-45 and V-22 programs and Foreign Military Sales customers.
  • Work is expected to be completed in December 2024.
  • The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division is the contracting activity.
