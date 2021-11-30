Lockheed Martin awarded another $121M modification contract for Naval Air Warfare
Nov. 30, 2021 5:55 PM ETLockheed Martin Corporation (LMT)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA10 Comments
- Lockheed Martin Rotary Mission Systems (NYSE:LMT) is awarded a ~$121M modification to a previously awarded firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, cost reimbursable contract (N6833518C0681).
- This modification exercises an option to procure 35 full-rate production electronic Consolidated Automated Support System units, associated data, engineering support services, and related equipment, including one genie lift, one test program set development suite, three self-maintenance and test/calibration operational test program sets, four calibration equipment suites/kits, 40 rack rail kits, 41 shore installation kits, 42 ship installation kits, 47 core stations, and 109 mission equipment kits in support of the Navy’s AV-8B, C-2, E-2D, EA-6B, EA-18G, E-2, F/A-18A/B/C/D/E/F, H-60R/S, T-45 and V-22 programs and Foreign Military Sales customers.
- Work is expected to be completed in December 2024.
- The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division is the contracting activity.