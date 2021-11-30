Petrobras pledges to maintain market-linked fuel pricing, refinery sales

Petrobras oil company headquarters building during dusk seen from below along with other office buildings

simonmayer/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • At its investor day in New York, Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) tried to reassure investors that its market-linked fuel pricing would continue even if former president Luiz Lula Inacio da Silva wins back his old job in next year's elections, Argus Media reports.
  • Proclaiming "those who must profit from Petrobras are the Brazilian people," Lula today reiterated his intention of changing the company's market-based pricing and reverse planned refinery sales if he is elected.
  • According to Argus, Petrobras compliance director Salvador Dahan said today that the company's decentralized corporate structure, including multiple review committees, is intended to mitigate such risks.
  • Petrobras will continue to focus on selling legacy oil fields onshore and in shallow waters where costs per barrel are higher than in ultra-deep waters, CFO Rodrigo Araujo Alves said today in an interview on Bloomberg.
  • Petrobras also said it concluded the $1.8B sale of its 333K bbl/day Landulpho Alves refinery to Abu Dhabi's Mubadala investment fund, in the first of eight downstream asset sales the company hopes to sell.
  • At the investor day, Petrobras presented its $68B five-year business plan, which anticipates oil production of 2.6M bbl/day by 2026.
