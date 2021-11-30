Petrobras pledges to maintain market-linked fuel pricing, refinery sales
Nov. 30, 2021 6:54 PM ETPetróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (PBR)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor35 Comments
- At its investor day in New York, Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) tried to reassure investors that its market-linked fuel pricing would continue even if former president Luiz Lula Inacio da Silva wins back his old job in next year's elections, Argus Media reports.
- Proclaiming "those who must profit from Petrobras are the Brazilian people," Lula today reiterated his intention of changing the company's market-based pricing and reverse planned refinery sales if he is elected.
- According to Argus, Petrobras compliance director Salvador Dahan said today that the company's decentralized corporate structure, including multiple review committees, is intended to mitigate such risks.
- Petrobras will continue to focus on selling legacy oil fields onshore and in shallow waters where costs per barrel are higher than in ultra-deep waters, CFO Rodrigo Araujo Alves said today in an interview on Bloomberg.
- Petrobras also said it concluded the $1.8B sale of its 333K bbl/day Landulpho Alves refinery to Abu Dhabi's Mubadala investment fund, in the first of eight downstream asset sales the company hopes to sell.
- At the investor day, Petrobras presented its $68B five-year business plan, which anticipates oil production of 2.6M bbl/day by 2026.