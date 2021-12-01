Krystal Biotech raises $200M via stock offering

Dec. 01, 2021 12:45 AM ET
  • Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) has priced its public offering of ~2.7M shares of common stock, at $75.00/share, for expected gross proceeds of ~$200M.
  • Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 400K shares.
  • All of the shares will be sold by the Company other than up to 200K that may be sold by the selling stockholders.
  • Net proceeds will be used for commercialization of VYJUVEK for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, if approved; to advancement of product candidates; to accelerate the Company’s emerging respiratory pipeline; for working capital and general corporate purposes.
  • Closing date is December 3, 2021.
  • Previously (Nov. 29): Krystal Biotech to raise $200M in stock offering
