BRP EPS beats by $0.42, beats on revenue
Dec. 01, 2021 6:04 AM ETBRP Inc. (DOOO)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor6 Comments
- BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.48 beats by $0.42; GAAP EPS of $1.53 beats by $0.40.
- Revenue of $1.59B (-4.8% Y/Y) beats by $210M.
- CEO comment: "Given our strong year-to-date performance and our ongoing initiatives to mitigate supply chain issues, we are confident to meet our FY22 year-end guidance. As a result, we have raised the lower end of our range implying a Normalized EPS growth of 67% to 81% over last year. Building on this momentum, we expect to generate further solid growth in FY23, driven by the sustained consumer interest in powersports, demand from new product introductions, the upcoming significant inventory replenishment cycle and additional production capacity."
- Normalized EPS diluted now ranging from $9.00 to $9.75 vs. consensus of $7.25 and up from previous guidance of $8.25 to $9.75.