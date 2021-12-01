CSX Corporation is the top rails pick at Evercore ISI and a Best Core Idea
Dec. 01, 2021 7:09 AM ETCSX Corporation (CSX)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) makes the list at Evercore ISI of Best Core Ideas for outperformance over the next year.
- Analyst Jonathan Chappell: "CSX Corp. is furthest along of the U.S. rails in terms of margin improvement, per the implementation of Precision Scheduled Railroading principles, and is now shifting gears to a focus on top-line expansion and cash conversion. Favorable macro tailwinds, for both the consumer and industrial segments of the economy, are likely to result in accelerating volumes across nearly every product segment CSX serves in 2022, after the disruption-impacted (primarily autos) slowing in 2H21."
- Chappell also points to CSX (CSX) as having the most-efficient network service of the major U.S. rails to place it in a position to take increasing market share. The catch-up of industrial freight shipments as the economy continues to recover is expected to benefit revenue-per-carload mix, complimenting CSX's (CSX) ability to price to its service.
- CSX (CSX) is noted to rank first or second in the rails sector for P/E, free cash flow yield, ROIC and EPS growth.
- The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on CSX just stepped up to Bullish from Neutral yesterday.