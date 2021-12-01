Patterson EPS beats by $0.08, beats on revenue

Dec. 01, 2021 7:10 AM ETPatterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Patterson (NASDAQ:PDCO): Q2 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.58 beats by $0.08; GAAP EPS of $0.49 beats by $0.07.
  • Revenue of $1.65B (+6.5% Y/Y) beats by $70M.
  • Press Release

  • Fiscal 2022 Guidance: Patterson Companies today updated its fiscal 2022 earnings guidance, which is provided on both a GAAP and non-GAAP adjusted basis:

  • GAAP earnings are expected to be in the range of $1.69 to $1.79 per diluted share, compared to our prior guidance of $1.64 to $1.74 per diluted share.
  • Non-GAAP adjusted earnings are expected to be in the range of $2.00 to $2.10 per diluted share ( vs consensus of $2.03), compared to our prior guidance of $1.95 to $2.05 per diluted share.
